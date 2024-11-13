Jet Airways employee body says aircraft parts worth ₹30 cr. stolen

A body representing Jet Airways employees has issued a legal notice to the Jalan Kalrock Consortium alleging that aircraft equipment and parts worth ₹30 crore have been removed illegally and sold in the black market which will reduce its value in the liquidation ordered by Supreme Court last week.

“My clients believe that the said amounts have been misappropriated and details of such illegally obtained amounts have not been informed to the Monitoring Committee of Jet Airways,” reads the legal notice sent by Jet Airways Staff and Officers Association to Jet Airways, the Committee of Creditors led by SBI, the chairman of the erstwhile monitoring committee of Jet Airways Ashish Chhawchharia as well as the the new owners of the airline, the consortium of Murari Lal Jalan and Florian Fritsch.

The Supreme Court last week directed the liquidation of Jet Airways because of the failure in implementing the resolution plan ordered by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal.

The employees body has also asserted that under Section 36(4)(a)(iii) of the IBC, 2016 the dues owed to workmen or employees from the provident fund, the pension fund and the gratuity fund, fall beyond the scope of the liquidation estate and can’t be withheld. They add that these dues can be recovered even at the time of liquidation “first in priority before distributing the dues of any other creditor provided under Section 53 of the IBC, 2016.”