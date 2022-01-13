JeM militant, policeman killed, five injured in Kulgam encounter

Srinagar:

13 January 2022 14:17 IST

The militant has been identified as Babar Bhai from Pakistan and had been active since 2018 in the areas of Shopian and Kulgam, police said.

One Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) militant and a policeman were killed and five, including two civilians and three soldiers, were injured during an overnight anti-militancy operation in south Kashmir’s Kulgam on Thursday.

The police identified the slain JeM militant as Babar Bhai from Pakistan. “He has been active since 2018 in the areas of Shopian and Kulgam. One AK-rifle, one pistol and two grenades were recovered [from his possession],” the police said.

The operation was launched around 6 p.m. in Sehpura area of Kulgam on Wednesday.

“Suspect houses were cordoned off. Around 8.45 p.m. a terrorist opened fire with an AK rifle and lobbed a grenade. Since the area and house had civilians, the security forces exercised restraint to first evacuate the civilians. In the process, one police constable Rohit Chib was wounded,” the Army said.

Chib, who was a part of the police’s Special Operations Group, succumbed to his injuries later.

“Three soldiers and two civilians, who were also injured, were evacuated to the Army’s 92 Base Hospital. One of the civilians was evacuated by an Army helicopter. All the injured are stable,” the Army said.