National

JeM militant, policeman killed, five injured in Kulgam encounter

Army jawans return from an encounter site in Kulgam, south Kashmir. File (representational image)   | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

One Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) militant and a policeman were killed and five, including two civilians and three soldiers, were injured during an overnight anti-militancy operation in south Kashmir’s Kulgam on Thursday.

The police identified the slain JeM militant as Babar Bhai from Pakistan. “He has been active since 2018 in the areas of Shopian and Kulgam. One AK-rifle, one pistol and two grenades were recovered [from his possession],” the police said.

The operation was launched around 6 p.m. in Sehpura area of Kulgam on Wednesday.

“Suspect houses were cordoned off. Around 8.45 p.m. a terrorist opened fire with an AK rifle and lobbed a grenade. Since the area and house had civilians, the security forces exercised restraint to first evacuate the civilians. In the process, one police constable Rohit Chib was wounded,” the Army said.

Chib, who was a part of the police’s Special Operations Group, succumbed to his injuries later.

“Three soldiers and two civilians, who were also injured, were evacuated to the Army’s 92 Base Hospital. One of the civilians was evacuated by an Army helicopter. All the injured are stable,” the Army said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 13, 2022 2:18:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/jem-militant-policeman-killed-five-injured-in-kulgam-encounter/article38265314.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY