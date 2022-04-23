Jehangirpuri violence: ED initiates money laundering probe

A scene at riot hit Jahangirpuri, in New Delhi on April 23, 2022. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

April 23, 2022 18:44 IST

Prime accused acquired properties through illegal means: police

The Enforcement Directorate has launched a money laundering probe on the basis of a complaint from the Delhi police against Mohammed Ansar, prime accused in the Jehangirpuri violence in north–west Delhi.

Ansar is one of the more than two dozen persons arrested for their alleged role in the violence. Two juveniles have also been apprehended.

Earlier, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had written to ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra asking for investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

According to the police, Ansar had acquired several properties using the money generated through illegal means. Based on the complaint, the ED will follow the money trail to determine the source of his funds.

Ansar was earlier involved in five cases under the Gambling Act and the Arms Act. This time round, he has also been booked under the stringent National Security Act along with four others.

On April 16, violence broke out in Jehangirpuri while a “Shobha Yatra” was being taken out on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.