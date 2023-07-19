'Jeetega Bharat' tagline for Opposition alliance INDIA

July 19, 2023 09:17 am | Updated 09:17 am IST - New Delhi

A day after the Opposition parties announced the name for their alliance 'INDIA', they finalised Jeetega Bharat as the combine's tagline, setting the tone for their 2024 Lok Sabha campaign.

The Hindi tagline means "India will win" and is likely to be replicated in several regional languages, sources said.

Also read: Coalitions of ‘negativity’ never successful, says PM Modi

According to them, during the meeting in Bengaluru on Tuesday, several leaders felt that the word "Bharat" should feature in the name of the alliance.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It was decided that it would feature in the tagline," a senior leader said.

Several leaders stressed that coinage of the tagline was a result of a joint effort by several leaders.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.