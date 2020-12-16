JEE Mains to be held four times in 2021

The first session of the engineering entrance examination will be held from February 23-26.

Four sessions of JEE Main will be held in 2021, in February, March, April and May, to ensure that it does not interfere with board exams of different states due to a COVID-19-disrupted academic calendar, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Wednesday.

Students will be allowed to attempt all four times if they wish, with the best score being used.

The pattern of the exam has also been changed to accommodate COVID-19-driven changes to the syllabus. The CBSE reduced its syllabus for Class 12 board exams by 30%, and other State boards have also reduced their syllabus due to lockdown. Therefore, the JEE-Main question paper will now have more choice.

In an online interaction with students last week, the Minister had announced that the government is considering the possibility of holding the JEE three or four times a year, and a proposal is being evaluated on reducing the number of questions that students can attempt in JEE (Main) 2021.

The Minister has already clarified that there will be no change in the syllabus for medical entrance exam NEET or engineering entrance exam JEE-Main in 2021.

Regarding the class 10 and 12 board exams, the Minister had said the consultations with stakeholders are in progress for deciding the dates of board examinations and it will be announced soon based on the feedback.

“The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to take a decision on the dates of conducting board examinations including practicals. In case students are not able to do practical in classes before the examinations, alternatives to practical examinations will be explored,” he had said.

Schools across the country were closed in March to contain the spread of COVID-19 and partially reopened in some States from October 15. However, a few States decided to keep them closed in view of a spike in coronavirus cases.

The board exams that were being conducted in March had to be postponed mid-way. The exams were later cancelled, and the results were announced on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme.

Competitive exams like JEE and NEET were also postponed twice in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There have been demands for postponement of board exams to May in view of the continued closure of schools and teaching-learning activities being completely online.