JEE-Mains results announced, 17 candidates score 100 percentile

New Delhi

07 August 2021 03:23 IST

Seventeen candidates have scored 100 percentile in the third edition of engineering entrance exam JEE-Main, results of which were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday.

The perfect scorers included Karnam Lokesh, Duggineni Venkata Paneesh, Pasala Veera Siva and Kanchanapalli Rahul Naidu from Andhra Pradesh, Vaibhav Vishal from Bihar, Anshul Verma from Rajasthan, Ruchir Bansal and Pravar Kataria from Delhi, Harsh and Anmol from Haryana, Gaurab Das from Karnataka, Polu Lakshmi Sai Lokesh Reddy, Madur Adarsh Reddy and Velavali Venkata from Telangana and Pal Aggarwal and Amaiya Singhal from Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 7.09 lakh candidates had registered for the exam conducted at 915 examination centres in 334 cities, including 12 cities outside India in Bahrain, Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore and Kuwait.

“Examination of the 1,899 candidates in the flood-affected districts of Kolhapur, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Sangli, and Satara in Maharashtra who could not appear on July 25 and 27 was conducted on August 3 and 4, 2021,” the NTA said in an official statement.

“A total of 162 candidates from Bahrain who could not appear for session 1 due to lockdown also appeared on August 3 and 4. A total number of 707 observers, 293 city-coordinators, 19 regional coordinators, 6 special coordinators and 2 national coordinators were deployed at these centres to oversee the smooth and fair conduct of the examination,” it said.

The examination was conducted in 13 languages — English, Hindi, Gujarati , Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

According to officials, NTA scores are normalised scores across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session.

“The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees. NTA score is not the same as the percentage of marks obtained,” a senior official said.

Starting this year, the exam will be conducted four times a year to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores. The first phase was held in February and the second in March.

The next phases were scheduled for April and May but those were postponed in view of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that raged through the country affecting lakhs.

The third edition was held from July 20-25 while the fourth edition is scheduled from August 26 to September 2.

After all four sessions of the examination, the ranks of the candidates will be released taking into consideration the best of the four NTA scores in accordance with the policy already made.