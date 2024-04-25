April 25, 2024 12:55 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - New Delhi

Fifty-six candidates achieved the perfect 100 score in the engineering entrance exam JEE-Main, with the maximum being from Telangana, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Wednesday.

Thirty-nine candidates were debarred from taking JEE-Main for three years for using unfair means during the exam, the NTA said.

Over 10 lakh candidates had appeared for the second edition of the crucial exam.

Among the candidates who scored the perfect NTA score of 100, 15 are from Telangana, seven each from Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, and six from Delhi.

According to officials, the NTA score is not the same as the percentage of marks obtained.

"NTA scores are normalised scores across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session. The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees," a senior NTA official explained.

The examination was held in Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

It was also conducted outside India in Manama, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuwait City, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos/Abuja, Colombo, Jakarta, Moscow, Ottawa, Port Louis, Bangkok, Washington D.C., Abu Dhabi, Hong Kong and Oslo.

While the first edition of the exam was conducted in January-February, the second edition was conducted in April. Based on the results of JEE-Mains Paper 1 and Paper 2, the candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the JEE-Advanced exam, the one-stop exam to get admission into the 23 premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

