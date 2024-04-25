GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

JEE-Main results: 56 candidates achieve 100 NTA score, 39 debarred for using unfair means

Among the candidates who scored the perfect NTA score of 100, 15 are from Telangana, seven each from Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, and six from Delhi.

April 25, 2024 12:55 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - New Delhi

PTI

Fifty-six candidates achieved the perfect 100 score in the engineering entrance exam JEE-Main, with the maximum being from Telangana, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Wednesday.

Thirty-nine candidates were debarred from taking JEE-Main for three years for using unfair means during the exam, the NTA said.

Over 10 lakh candidates had appeared for the second edition of the crucial exam.

Among the candidates who scored the perfect NTA score of 100, 15 are from Telangana, seven each from Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, and six from Delhi.

According to officials, the NTA score is not the same as the percentage of marks obtained.

"NTA scores are normalised scores across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session. The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees," a senior NTA official explained.

The examination was held in Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

It was also conducted outside India in Manama, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuwait City, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos/Abuja, Colombo, Jakarta, Moscow, Ottawa, Port Louis, Bangkok, Washington D.C., Abu Dhabi, Hong Kong and Oslo.

While the first edition of the exam was conducted in January-February, the second edition was conducted in April. Based on the results of JEE-Mains Paper 1 and Paper 2, the candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the JEE-Advanced exam, the one-stop exam to get admission into the 23 premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

Related Topics

test/examination / entrance examination

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.