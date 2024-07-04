GIFT a SubscriptionGift
JEE aspirant from Bihar dies by suicide in Kota, 13th incident this year

The boy had reportedly lost his parents four years ago and his uncle was funding for his education

Published - July 04, 2024 06:52 pm IST - Kota

PTI
The number of student suicides in Kota stood at 26 in 2023. Image for representation purposes only. File

A 16-year-old engineering aspirant allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan inside his PG room in Kota, police said on July 4.

This is the thirteenth case of suspected suicide by a coaching student in Kota since January. The number of student suicides in Kota stood at 26 in 2023.

Only 3% of Kota’s students have visited a mental health professional | Data

Sandeep Kumar Kurmi, a native of Bihar’s Nalanda district, was taking coaching for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) in Kota for the last two years and lived in a paying guest (PG) room in Mahaveer Nagar - III, the police said.

At around 7 a.m. on Thursday, the teen’s classmate went to his room. When he did not get any response, he peeped through the window and found Kurmi hanging from the ceiling fan, Mahaveer Nagar SHO Mahendra Maru said.

Also Read | Worried about student suicides, grandparents, mothers on sabbatical shift to Kota with children

Kurmi’s classmate informed the PG caretaker who then informed the police, he said.

According to the SHO, the student died by suicide on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

No suicide note was recovered from the room, the police said.

Is there a mental health crisis among students in India? | In Focus podcast  

Kurmi’s brother, Sanjeet, is taking coaching for the medical entrance exam NEET in Kota and lives in a separate PG room in Dadabari area, Head Constable Mahaveer Prasad said.

The two brothers reportedly lost their parents four years ago and their uncle was funding for their education, he added.

Anti-suicide device missing in fan

During a preliminary probe it was found that Kurmi was an average student and would often miss his coaching classes, the SHO said.

According to the police, the PG room where Kurmi lived did not have any anti-suicide device installed on the ceiling fan.

Also Read | After spring-loaded fans, Kota hostels use nets to make balconies and lobbies ‘suicide proof’

The district administration has made it mandatory for all hostels and PGs in the coaching hub to install anti-suicide devices in their rooms to prevent such cases.

An anti-suicide device is a spring-like structure which is attached to the ceiling fans. When an object weighing more than 20 kilos is hung from the fan, the spring attached to it expands and a siren goes off.

Kota’s crash course

Like Kurmi, the last two coaching students who died by suicide in Kota were Bihar natives.

On June 26, NEET aspirant Hrishit Kumar Agrawal (17), from Bihar's Bhagalpur, allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his rented accommodation in Kota. Ayush Jaiswal (17), from Bihar's Motihari, died by suicide inside his PG room in Kota on June 16. He was preparing also to take coaching for JEE competitive exam.

Kurmi's body was handed over to his brother after a post-mortem on Thursday. A case of unnatural death has been lodged under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and a probe is underway, the SHO said.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling the numbers provided in this link.

