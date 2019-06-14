JD(U) to vote against triple talaq Bill in RS

As the Union Cabinet prepares to introduce a fresh Bill to ban the practice of instant triple talaq, Bihar’s ruling party and BJP’s alliance partner Janata Dal (United) has reiterated that it will not support the Bill in the Rajya Sabha.

“JD(U) is opposed to it and we will continue to stand against it,” said Shyam Rajak, senior party leader and newly appointed Industry Minister in the Nitish Kumar Cabinet. “Triple talaq is a social issue and it should be resolved at that level,” he said.

State JD(U) president Basistha Narayan Singh said the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill should not have been taken up in a hurried manner. “More consultations should have taken place… if it comes up in the Rajya Sabha for passage, we will vote against the government,” he said.

Earlier, Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar too had said that his party would oppose the Bill in the Rajya Sabha. “It has been our view that Article 370 should not be removed. Similarly Uniform Civil Code should not be imposed on anyone and the issue of Ram temple in Ayodhya should be either resolved through dialogue or a court order,” he had said on on the sidelines of his weekly Lok Samvad (public interaction) programme in Patna on June 10.

The JD(U) had made it clear that it was an alliance partner of the NDA only in Bihar. The party has declared its intention to contest the upcoming Assembly polls in Jharkhand, Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir alone.

The fresh Bill on triple talaq is likely to be introduced in the Budget session of Parliament that begins on Monday. The previous Bill had lapsed with the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha last month as it was pending in the Rajya Sabha.

The Bill had faced objections from Opposition parties, which claimed that jail term for a man divorcing his wife was legally untenable. Under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Ordinance, 2019, divorce through instant triple talaq will attract a jail term of three years. The Union government had promulgated the ordinance twice — in September 2018 and February 2019.