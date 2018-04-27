JD(U) rebels form new political outfit

Supporters of the Janata Dal (United) rebel leader, Sharad Yadav, on Thursday announced the formation of the Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD), a new political outfit, marking a formal split in the Nitish Kumar-led party.
The announcement was made by LJD national secretary Sushila Morale at a press conference where Mr. Yadav was also present.
However, Mr. Yadav insisted that he was not yet a member of the new party as his legal claim to represent the JD(U) was still sub judice. Mr. Yadav, however, said the the new outfit would have his blessings. A national conference of the newly formed outfit would be organised on May 18.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor