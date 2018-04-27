JD(U) rebels form new political outfit

Supporters of the Janata Dal (United) rebel leader, Sharad Yadav, on Thursday announced the formation of the Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD), a new political outfit, marking a formal split in the Nitish Kumar-led party.

The announcement was made by LJD national secretary Sushila Morale at a press conference where Mr. Yadav was also present.

However, Mr. Yadav insisted that he was not yet a member of the new party as his legal claim to represent the JD(U) was still sub judice. Mr. Yadav, however, said the the new outfit would have his blessings. A national conference of the newly formed outfit would be organised on May 18.