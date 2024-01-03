JD(U) names first candidate for 2024 Lok Sabha election from Arunachal Pradesh

January 03, 2024 03:48 pm | Updated 03:48 pm IST

The Janata Dal (United) announced Ruhi Tangung — the president of the party in Arunachal Pradesh — will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the seat of Arunachal West. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju won the Parliament seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with 63.67% of votes.

In a press release on January 3, JD(U) on the direction of party president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also announced that it will be fighting the Assembly Elections which is scheduled to be held along with the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

The announcement comes days after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was unanimously elected as the president of the Janata Dal (United) and as INDIA bloc parties are discussing seat distribution for the Lok Sabha election.

