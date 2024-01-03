GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

JD(U) names first candidate for 2024 Lok Sabha election from Arunachal Pradesh

The party also announced that it will be fighting the Assembly Elections which is scheduled to be held along with the 2024 Lok Sabha election

January 03, 2024 03:48 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after the JD(U) national council meeting, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after the JD(U) national council meeting, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Janata Dal (United) announced Ruhi Tangung — the president of the party in Arunachal Pradesh — will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the seat of Arunachal West. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju won the Parliament seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with 63.67% of votes.

In a press release on January 3, JD(U) on the direction of party president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also announced that it will be fighting the Assembly Elections which is scheduled to be held along with the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

The announcement comes days after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was unanimously elected as the president of the Janata Dal (United) and as INDIA bloc parties are discussing seat distribution for the Lok Sabha election.

Related Topics

Arunachal Pradesh / Janata Dal (United) / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.