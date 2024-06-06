“Shortcomings in Agniveer scheme should be discussed,” says JDU’s K.C. Tyagi, offers unconditional support to NDA

JDU Senior Leader K.C. Tyagi on June 6 said that his party had offered unconditional support to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA but wanted the shortcomings in the 'Agnipath' scheme to the discussed in detail.

"A section of voters has been upset over the Agniveer scheme. Our party wants those shortcomings which have been questioned by the public to be discussed in detail and removed," he said.

The Agnipath Scheme in the Indian Armed Forces is a scheme where selected candidates will be enrolled as Agniveers for a four-year period.

Based on organisational requirements and policies promulgated by the Armed Forces, Agniveers after completing their engagement period will be offered an opportunity to apply for enrolment in the permanent cadre.

Of these up to 25% of Agniveers will be selected to be enrolled in the Armed Forces as a regular cadre.

Meanwhile, JDU spokesperson K.C. Tyagi also spoke on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), which has been one of the poll promises of the BJP. He signalled that the JDU is not against the UCC but it should be discussed with the stakeholders.

"We are not against the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), but we reckon that it should be discussed with all the stakeholders including the states, Chief Ministers and political parties", he said.

The JDU leader also advocated for a caste census saying that PM Narendra Modi was not opposed to it.

Mr. Tyagi stated, "A caste census is being demanded by all. Bihar has paved the way for it. Even the Prime Minister did not oppose the caste census, so we will pursue it."

K.C. Tyagi also spoke on special status for Bihar, which has been a demand of the party and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

"There is no pre-condition. There is unconditional support. But Bihar should be given a special status. That is something which we have in our heart... " said KC Tyagi.

As per the results announced by the Election Commission of India on Tuesday, the BJP won 240 seats and along with its allies, it stands at 293 seats. Chandrababu Naidu's TDP and Nitish Kumar's JDU, having won 16 and 12 seats respectively in their respective states, have extended support to the NDA.

The INDIA bloc has 234 MPs in the new parliament with the Congress having won 99 seats.

