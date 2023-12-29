JD(U) attacks BJP, framing 2024 Lok Sabha poll as a battle to save democracy and the Constitution 

December 29, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Janata Dal (United) attacked the BJP in a strongly worded political resolution at its national council meeting on December 29, at a time when speculation is rife about the party switching sides and returning to the BJP-led NDA fold ahead of the 2024 general election. The resolution accused the BJP of using the narrative of Sanatan Dharma as a diversionary tactic while “undermining the rights backward community, Dalits, Adivasis and minority groups.”

Four resolutions were passed at the meeting, including one on the caste census which applauded the JD(U) for taking a lead on the issue, and another authorising new party president Nitish Kumar to negotiate with allies in the Opposition INDIA bloc.

‘Promoting fascism’

The three-page political resolution largely concentrated on criticising the BJP. The Union government, under the BJP, is progressively headed towards establishing fascism and is working to weaken constitutional institutions and the federal structure of the country, said the resolution. While turning a blind eye towards people’s problems, it is raising “false slogans” to distract them, it added.

The BJP, the resolution said, is seeking to counter the Opposition’s allegations of imperilling Constitution with its Sanatana Dharma narrative. In the resolution, the JD(U) insisted that it too respects the Sanatana culture, values, traditions, and principles. “They remember Sanatana Dharma only when we raise the issue of the government undermining the Constitutional rights of backward communities, Dalits, Adivasis and minorities,” the resolution stated. Going a step further, it alleged that, in the garb of Sanatana Dharma, the BJP actually wants to impose Manusmriti, an ancient Hindu text establishing the caste-based order of society.

Conspiracy theories

Seeking to reject conspiracy theories that Mr. Kumar’s accession to the party president’s chair is the first step for the JD(U)’s return to the NDA fold, the resolution credited Mr. Kumar with taking the initiative to unite the Opposition parties. It labelled the first ever meeting of the INDIA bloc held in Patna on June 23 as the beginning of the campaign to remove the BJP from power at the Centre.

“BJP is anxious because the INDIA bloc has a leader like Nitish Kumar, which is leading them to make unsubstantiated remarks about him. Nitish Kumar has clearly said that he does not aspire to be the Prime Minister or convenor of the INDIA bloc. His only priority is to unite the anti-BJP opposition,” the resolution stated.

The resolution also cautioned the “bigger parties” under the INDIA umbrella to be generous. Without naming any party, it said that the success of the Opposition bloc would depend on the bigger parties and whether they displayed a generous spirit or not. Everyone will have to be given responsibility according to their experience and capability, it said.