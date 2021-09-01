J.B. Mohapatra appointed CBDT chairman

A 1985-batch Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax) officer, is currently the member in the board that frames the policy for the Income Tax department

Senior bureaucrat J.B. Mohapatra has been appointed the chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the Personnel Ministry said in an order on Wednesday.

Mr Mohapatra, a 1985-batch Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax) officer, is currently the member in the board that frames the policy for the Income Tax department.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of JB Mohapatra, as chairman, Central Board of Direct Taxes, the order said.

He has been holding the additional charge of CBDT chairman since May 31, after the extended tenure of incumbent P.C. Mody had ended.