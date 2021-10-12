National

Jayant stopped at Bareilly airport, allowed to visit Lakhimpur only with his security men

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, MP Deepender Hooda and UPCC chief Ajay Kumar Lallu with others for the 'Antim Ardas' of farmers who killed in Lakhimpur Kheri incident, at Tikonia in Lakhimpur Kheri, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

RLD Chief Jayant Chaudhary was, on Tuesday, stopped briefly at the airport and allowed to go to Lakhimpur Kheri for the “antim ardas” of the farmers killed in violence only with his security personnel.

He was told not to take his supporters to Lakhimpur Kheri.

The RLD workers sat on a dharna outside the airport as soon as the news reached them and they tried to block the road but were pacified by police and officials.

Additional District Magistrate Mahendra Kumar Singh said that Jayant was stopped for about 45 minutes at the Bareilly airport due to “unavoidable reasons”.

“Chaudhary was allowed to go to Lakhimpur Kheri on the condition that he could go only with his security personnel,” the officer said.

Later, Chaudhary told reporters that he was going to Lakhimpur Kheri for the final prayers of the farmers killed in the violence on October 3.

“Feelings of the country are attached with families of the farmers there,” he said.

He also accused the government of being dictatorial and said it wants to divert everyone’s attention from the issue.


