National

Jawed Ashraf to be India’s new envoy to France

Jawed Ashraf | File

Jawed Ashraf | File   | Photo Credit: Twitter/@IndiainSingapor

Ashraf is presently serving as Indian High Commissioner to Singapore

Seasoned diplomat Jawed Ashraf was on February 26 appointed India’s next Ambassador to France. Ashraf, a 1991-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is presently serving as Indian High Commissioner to Singapore.

“He is expected to take up the assignment shortly,” the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Ashraf succeeds Vinay Mohan Kwatra as India’s Ambassador to France, considered a crucial posting in view of rising strategic ties between the two countries.

Kwatra has been appointed India’s Ambassador to Nepal.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 26, 2020 12:33:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/jawed-ashraf-to-be-indias-new-envoy-to-france/article30919767.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY