Jawed Ashraf to be India’s new envoy to France

Seasoned diplomat Jawed Ashraf was on February 26 appointed India’s next Ambassador to France. Ashraf, a 1991-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is presently serving as Indian High Commissioner to Singapore.
“He is expected to take up the assignment shortly,” the Ministry of External Affairs said.
Ashraf succeeds Vinay Mohan Kwatra as India’s Ambassador to France, considered a crucial posting in view of rising strategic ties between the two countries.
Kwatra has been appointed India’s Ambassador to Nepal.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.