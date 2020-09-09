Jawan posted at Rashtrapati Bhawan ends life

A 40-year-old Army jawan ended his life on Wednesday morning by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in the barracks of Gorkha Rifles in Rashtrapati Bhawan, police said. The deceased was identified as Tek Bahadur Thapa, a resident of Tikhayan in Nepal, they said.
The incident was reported around 4 a.m. at the South Avenue police station.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi), Deepak Yadav, said the jawan was found hanging from a ceiling fan in the barrack of Gorkha Rifles.
A crime team visited the spot and inquest proceedings have been initiated.
A colleague saw Tek Bahdur hanging from the ceiling around 3:30 am and raised an alarm. He was shifted to Base Hospital in Delhi Cantonment where he was declared brought dead.
On preliminary enquiry, it is found that the jawan was suffering from acute lower back pain and high blood pressure, a senior police officer said.
(People in need of counselling can reach out to Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath