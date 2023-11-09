Jawan killed on border, DG BSF says ‘ascertaining reasons behind ceasefire violations by Pak.’

November 09, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - JAMMU/SRINAGAR

A Border Security Officer (BSF) soldier was killed as the Pakistani Rangers resorted to “unprovoked” ceasefire violation along the International Border (IB) at Samba in Jammu on November 9. This is the third such attempt in the past 24 days.

“The Pakistani forces targeted our posts thrice in Samba. We will chalk out a strategy to deal with cross border fire effectively in the future,” Director-General of BSF Nitin Agarwal said in the Valley.

He said the BSF gave a befitting reply to the Pakistani firing. “We have come to know about damages on that other side too. We are confirming the details. We are ascertaining the reasons behind frequent ceasefire violations by Pakistan and plan our strategy accordingly,” D-G Agarwal said.

According to officials, the Pakistan Rangers resorted to “unprovoked firing” along the border around 12:20 a.m. along the IB at Samba. “The Pakistan Rangers started firing at the Narayanpur post in Ramgarh, Samba. The BSF also retaliated and the firing between the two sides continued for some time,” the officials said.

Head Constable Lal Farnn Kima of 148 Battalion succumbed to his injuries.

This is the third ceasefire violation along the IB in Jammu since October 17 this year. Four BSF jawans and two civilians were injured in these violations.

India and Pakistan renewed their pledge to abide by the 2003 ceasefire pact in February 2021. Since then, there were very few incidents where Indian and Pakistani troops exchanged fire along the Line of Control (LoC) or IB in J&K.

In south Kashmir’s Shopian, a militant was killed in an encounter with the security forces at Kathohalan area.

“During a search operation, the joint search party of the security forces approached the suspected spot. However, the hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately, which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter,” the police said.

The police said one militant, identified as Maiser Ahamd Dar alias Adil, a resident of Vishroo Payeen, Shopian, was killed. He was a member of the The Resistance Front, the police added.

“Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, were recovered from the site of the encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation,” the police said.

