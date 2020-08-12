National

Jawan killed in militant attack in J&K’s Pulwama

A file picture of an Army jawan stands guard near an encounter site in Pulwama district, south Kashmir.

A file picture of an Army jawan stands guard near an encounter site in Pulwama district, south Kashmir.   | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

A soldier was killed and another injured in an encounter with militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said here.

Security forces launched a search operation in an orchard in Kamrazipora village of Pulwama in the early hours of the day on receiving information about the presence of militants there, they said.

The officials said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the personnel, injuring two soldiers.

The injured were rushed to an Army hospital, where one of them succumbed, they said.

The operation was going on when last reports came in, the officials said.

