Jawan, 3 others held in illegal arms, drug smuggling racket

The Punjab police on Monday said they have arrested a jawan and three more accused in connection with the illegal arms and drug smuggling racket busted last week with the arrest of a BSF personnel and three others.
Eight persons had been arrested in the case so far, said DGP Dinkar Gupta. He said the police were actively engaged in following the money trail to eradicate the drug menace.
The DGP said jawan Ramandeep Singh was apprehended from Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) where he was currently posted, on the basis of the disclosures made by BSF constable Sumit Kumar, who was arrested along with three accomplices by the Jalandhar (rural) police a week ago.
Seized amount
“Ramandeep’s three accomplices, Taranjot Singh, Jagjit Singh and Satinder Singh alias Kaala, have also been arrested and are being brought on production warrants. Another ₹10 lakh has been recovered from Kala as drug money, taking the seized amount in the case to ₹42.30 lakh,” he said.
Mr. Gupta said based on the investigations, these accused are suspected to have smuggled in 42 packets of heroin, a 9 mm foreign made pistol (with 80 live rounds and two live rounds of 12 bore gun) so far. They had received ₹39 lakh as drug proceeds from Pakistan-based smugglers so far, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath