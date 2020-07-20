Jawan, 3 others held in illegal arms, drug smuggling racket

The Punjab police on Monday said they have arrested a jawan and three more accused in connection with the illegal arms and drug smuggling racket busted last week with the arrest of a BSF personnel and three others.

Eight persons had been arrested in the case so far, said DGP Dinkar Gupta. He said the police were actively engaged in following the money trail to eradicate the drug menace.

The DGP said jawan Ramandeep Singh was apprehended from Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) where he was currently posted, on the basis of the disclosures made by BSF constable Sumit Kumar, who was arrested along with three accomplices by the Jalandhar (rural) police a week ago.

Seized amount

“Ramandeep’s three accomplices, Taranjot Singh, Jagjit Singh and Satinder Singh alias Kaala, have also been arrested and are being brought on production warrants. Another ₹10 lakh has been recovered from Kala as drug money, taking the seized amount in the case to ₹42.30 lakh,” he said.

Mr. Gupta said based on the investigations, these accused are suspected to have smuggled in 42 packets of heroin, a 9 mm foreign made pistol (with 80 live rounds and two live rounds of 12 bore gun) so far. They had received ₹39 lakh as drug proceeds from Pakistan-based smugglers so far, he said.