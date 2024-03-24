Left candidates trounce ABVP in JNU students’ union elections

March 24, 2024 11:29 pm | Updated March 25, 2024 01:40 am IST - New Delhi

United Left alliance wins three posts, BAPSA gets one post in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) polls

Sloganeering accompanied with dafli and dhol, reached a crescendo on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus as the counting for the students’ union election progressed on Sunday. As evening fell, the outcome became clearer. Around 11.30 p.m, the election committee declared that the United Left panel won three posts of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU), while the Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students’ Association (BAPSA) won one post. The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad lost all the posts by a few hundred votes. ALSO READ ‘Discrimination’, ‘anti-national’ rhetoric: issues at forefront of JNU student polls

The United Left comprises the All India Students’ Association (AISA), the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), the Democratic Students Federation (DSF), and the All India Students’ Federation (AISF). Each of the Left parties in the grouping had fielded one candidate each for the four posts.

Dhananjay of the AISA, who won the president’s post with a total of 2,598 votes, said, “I’m overwhelmed at the support I have received. It has been made clear that the students are unhappy with the government and they want things to change.” The ABVP’s Umesh Chandra Ajmeera came second with 1,676 votes.

Hailing from Bihar’s Gaya and currently pursuing his PhD in Theatre and Performance Studies, Dhananjay is the only Dalit candidate to have won the presidential post in the past two decades. He added that he will work to make the campus inclusive, fight for the rights of PwD students and for better infrastructure, hostels, as well as raise issues such as fee hikes.