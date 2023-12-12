Who turned J&K from heaven on earth into hell, asks Farooq Abdullah

December 12, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - New Delhi

Veteran politician and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on December 12 accused the BJP of turning the erstwhile state “into hell” by downgrading it to a Union territory.

Mr. Abdullah, who is at present Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar, triggered a controversy when he had mentioned earlier that “let Kashmir go to hell”.

However, as the controversy started playing on various news channels, Mr. Abdullah clarified by posing questions to the BJP and accusing the party of turning heaven on earth into hell.

The BJP has been accusing the Abdullah dispensation and his successive governments of mismanaging the affairs of Jammu and Kashmir which led to the rise of terrorism in the erstwhile state.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla reacted to Mr. Abdullah’s statement saying, “After DMK demanding self-determination now Farooq says this! Merely because SC upheld the abrogation of 370 which has ended politics of ‘parivarvaad’ (nepotism) and ‘pathar baazi’ (stone pelting) and ‘Pakistan parasti’ (support)! “This is INDI Alliance’s true face! They want (Article) 370 back and they don’t care about J&K at all. Or else INDI Alliance must condemn this statement,” he wrote on X, referring to the opposition bloc of which National Conference is also a member.

However, Mr. Abdullah, in his clarification, listed several issues including downgrading and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir and not holding elections for the last four years.

“I have not set Kashmir on fire. Jammu and Kashmir was heaven. Who turned it into hell? Have we been able to win the hearts? If elections can be held anywhere in the country, then why not in Kashmir?” Mr. Abdullah asked.

He accused a section of the media of promoting hatred in the country and advised that media should be used to win hearts. “We have a lot of enemies and at this time such spread of hatred will only weaken us,” he said.

Jawaharlal Nehru not responsible for Article 370

Earlier in the day, Mr. Abdullah had said India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was not responsible for Article 370, as he expressed disappointment over the Supreme Court’s order upholding its abrogation.

Mr. Abdullah's response came after Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament blamed Nehru for the Kashmir problem, pointing to the "mistakes" of ordering an "untimely" ceasefire and taking the issue to the United Nations.

Mr. Abdullah told reporters, "I don't know why they have venom against Nehru. Nehru is not responsible. When Article (370) came, Sardar Patel was there." "Nehru was in America when the Cabinet meeting happened. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee was also present when the decision was made," said Mr. Abdullah, a former Chief Minister of the erstwhile state.

In a significant victory for the Modi government, the Supreme Court on December 11 unanimously upheld the 2019 revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir even as it ordered assembly elections there by September-end and restoration of statehood "at the earliest".

Settling the decades-long debate over the contentious issue of Article 370 after a marathon 16-day hearing, the five-judge bench delivered three concurring judgements upholding abrogation of Article 370 that provided a unique status to Jammu and Kashmir when it acceded to the Union of India in 1947.

"The matter was in their hands from the beginning. Let's see what happens in the future," Mr. Abdullah said, reacting to the verdict.

Asked if the abrogation had ushered development in Jammu and Kashmir, he said, "Go there and see for yourself".

"We want elections to be held. We were hoping that if the Supreme Court will remove (Article) 370, they will also ask for elections to be held immediately. They gave time till September, what is the point? On statehood they said they'll talk about it later. Where is justice?," he added.

Asked about India's claim on Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir, he said, "This decision has to be taken by the government. We have never stopped anyone... We are nothing..."

