Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund to launch ‘Nehru Archive’ next year

Lesser known published and unpublished works by India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, all of his letters to Chief Ministers of various States from 1947 to 1964 as well as his speeches from 1917 to 1964, will be part of a cutting edge multimedia digital archive to be launched by the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund (JNMF) in a year from now. The ‘Nehru Archive’ will go online next year on November 14, the birth anniversary of the late former Prime Minister.

“I am sure that this archive will make Nehru more accessible to successive generations who need to be informed of his contribution towards the making of modern India and the world,” vice-chairperson of JNMF, Karan Singh, said.

The archive will provide a glimpse of the making of new India from the desk of the first Prime Minister, Professor Madhavan K. Palat, secretary, JNMF, said. “We aim to make the archive as comprehensive as possible, open-ended and dynamic, constantly updated with newer archival sources as and when they become available. It should be the single most important source for research on Jawaharlal Nehru,” he added.

All 100 volumes of The Selected Works of Jawaharlal Nehru, his letters to Chief Ministers from 1947 to 1964, and books published by Nehru, including Letters from a Father to His Daughter, Glimpses of World History, An Autobiography, The Unity of India, The Discovery of India, A Bunch of Old Letters, and his lesser-known writing, his speeches in original from 1917 to 1964, writings on the late former PM by his contemporaries, and material on Nehru from global archives would all be part of the new dossier that is being created on the lines of the U.S.-based Wilson Center.

Asked whether this was an attempt to counter some of the “false narratives” about Nehru, Jairam Ramesh, senior Congress leader and a trustee of the JNMF, asserted that this was not a political exercise but an intellectual and historical one.

The JNMF was established in 1964 through a Deed of Declaration of Trust. It has published The Selected Works of Jawaharlal Nehru, and organises the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Lecture.

It also awards the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fellowship annually to noted scholars, administers scholarships to doctoral students in different disciplines, and manages the Anand Bhawan museum and the Jawahar Planetarium in Prayagraj.

It has, at present, 14 trustees, and is headed by Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

