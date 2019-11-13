National

Javadekar takes charge as Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises

The appointment comes two days after Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant resigned from the Cabinet

Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday took charge as the Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, two days after Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant resigned from the Union Cabinet.

Mr. Javadekar also holds Information & Broadcasting, and Environment, Forest and Climate Change portfolios.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Javadekar said he hoped the additional charge was for a temporary period and there will be a regular arrangement in place thereafter.

“I have assumed charge of heavy industries and the related ministries. I hope it’s for temporary period because there will be a regular arrangement thereafter. But, as I was asked I have assumed the charge and will start functioning right from today (Wednesday),” he said.

On Monday, Mr. Sawant accused the BJP of reneging on its promise to the Shiv Sena for equal division of seats and power in Maharashtra.

He had also said since there is no trust left between the parties, it would not be right to continue as a minister.

