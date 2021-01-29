Jat Regimental Centre, Delhi Police best marching contingents at Republic Day Parade

Among the tableaux of States and UTs, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura and Uttarakhand were chosen 1st, 2nd and 3rd respectively

The Jat Regimental Centre marching contingent has been adjudged as the best one among the three Services and the Delhi Police marching unit chosen as the best among the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and other auxiliary forces during the Republic Day parade, a Defence Ministry statement said.

“They have been adjudged on the basis of the assessment of the panels of judges and the results of the competitive presentation of the contingents,” the statement said. Three panels of judges were appointed for assessing the performance of the marching contingents from the Services, CAPF and other auxiliary forces, tableaux from various States and Union Territories (UTs), Central Ministries and departments and schoolchildren items, the Ministry said.

Among the tableaux of States and UTs, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura and Uttarakhand were chosen 1st, 2nd and 3rd respectively. The Department of Biotechnology was chosen the best tableau among the Central Ministries, departments, the CAPF and other auxiliary forces. Special prize was given to the tableau of the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), the statement said.

The combined performance of Mount Abu Public School and Vidya Bharti School have been adjudged the best school performance, while the consolation prize went to the Delhi Tamil Education Association Schools, the statement added.