Jaswant Singh’s demise leaves a void: Sonia Gandhi

He lived his life with the utmost honour and integrity, she says

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday, in her condolence letter to Manvendra Singh, said the demise of his father Jaswant Singh “leaves a void in our national and public life that cannot be filled”.

“I mourn the loss of a noble human being and a most dedicated and distinguished public servant,” she said.

Also Read | Jaswant Singh: End of a long journey for the Army man-turned-parliamentarian

Ms. Gandhi said Mr. Singh lived his life with the utmost honour and integrity, whether as an Army officer, a politician or a Cabinet Minister who held the most crucial portfolio of External Affairs, Defence and Finance.

“In all these, he was driven by deep patriotism, love for his country and love and care for the people he served and for the principles he believed in,” she said.