Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi begins two-day India visit

July 27, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - New Delhi

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi arrived here on July 27 on a two-day visit with an aim to review and bolster Indo-Japan strategic ties.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Mr. Hayashi will hold wide-ranging talks later in the day.

"A warm welcome to FM Hayashi of Japan @MofaJapan_en to India for the 15th India-Japan Ministerial Strategic Dialogue to be held later today," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter.

"Wide-ranging discussions on various domains of India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership on the agenda," he said.

It is Mr. Hayashi's second visit to India in the last five months.