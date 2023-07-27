HamberMenu
Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi begins two-day India visit

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Mr. Hayashi will hold wide-ranging talks later in the day

July 27, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi arrives in India for the 15th India-Japan Ministerial Strategic Dialogue. Photo: Twitter/@MEAIndia

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi arrived here on July 27 on a two-day visit with an aim to review and bolster Indo-Japan strategic ties.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Mr. Hayashi will hold wide-ranging talks later in the day.

Editorial | Tightrope walk: on the India and Japan relationship

"A warm welcome to FM Hayashi of Japan @MofaJapan_en to India for the 15th India-Japan Ministerial Strategic Dialogue to be held later today," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter.

"Wide-ranging discussions on various domains of India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership on the agenda," he said.

Also Read | India, Japan agree to diversify defence cooperation in new, emerging domains

It is Mr. Hayashi's second visit to India in the last five months.

