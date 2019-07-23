National

Japanese Encephalitis toll in Assam climbs to 110

All Assam Students’ Union actvists stage a protest in front of the State Directorate of Health over Japanese Encephalitis deaths, in Guwahati, Assam on July 02, 2019.

All Assam Students’ Union actvists stage a protest in front of the State Directorate of Health over Japanese Encephalitis deaths, in Guwahati, Assam on July 02, 2019.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Nine more persons admitted to different hospitals in six districts in Assam died of Japanese Encephalitis in the last three days

The Japanese Encephalitis death toll in Assam since the beginning of this month rose to 110 with nine more casualties being reported in the last three days, according to a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin in Guwahati on July 23.

The nine Japanese Encephalitis (JE) deaths were reported from Goalpara, Sonitpur, Barpeta, Dhubri, Bongaigaon and Kokrajhar districts.

Goalpara district reported three deaths, Sonitpur two, while Barpeta, Dhubri, Bongaigaon and Kokrajhar district reported one death each, the bulletin said.

The nine persons who died of JE were admitted to different hospitals in the six districts.

The number of Japanese Encephalitis positive cases in the state since the beginning of this month climbed to 477 with 38 new cases being registered in the last three days, the bulletin added.

