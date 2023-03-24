Janjati Suraksha Manch to hold rallies demanding de-listing of ‘converted tribals’ from the ST list

March 24, 2023 05:30 pm | Updated 05:30 pm IST - New Delhi

With an aim to create awareness on “de-listing converted people from Scheduled Tribes (ST) list”, the Janjati Suraksha Manch (JSM) — an organisation backed by the Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram (VKA), the tribal welfare wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) — will organise rallies in 23 tribal-dominated districts of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh over the next six months, Sharad Chavan, JSM’s publicity in-charge said.

In the past three months, the SJM is the third organisation directly or indirectly backed by the RSS to raise its voice against reservation and other benefits that are provided to tribal communities from being given to those who have converted to other religions.

Vishwa Samvad Kendra, the RSS’ media wing, along with the Gautam Buddha University, Noida, held a two-day conclave on March 5 and 6, where the question of extending reservations to tribal people who have converted to Islam or Christianity was discussed. Academicians, former judges, Vice Chancellors of universities, authors, diplomats and others participated in the event, where it was unanimously resolved that no reservation should be given to people who had converted to other religions.

The VKA, too, passed a proposal in its central executive meeting of February that the criteria and procedures prescribed by the law and the Lokur Commitee should be strictly followed while adding new castes to the list of STs. The organisation maintained that in spite of having “well explained” parameters on who may be included in the ST list, it was noted that after 1970 that many “developed and affluent castes” were being included in the ST list, bypassing the prescribed norms for immediate political gains under pressure from dominant groups.

Speaking about the JSM’s plan to create “mass awareness” on the issue of “converted tribals in the ST list”, Mr. Chavan said, “A person who gets converted into Christianity or Islam and lives his life according to that religion, that person has no right to remain in the Scheduled Tribe category.”

He added that the JSM had been agitating for de-listing of converted tribals since 2003. The SJM, in the last one year, has met 450 MPs of the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha with this demand. The organisation claimed that some of the MPs had raised the issue and sought to adopt judicial route in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over the issue but the Union government was yet to decide upon it. The organisation has also held rallies in 230 tribal-dominated villagers since 2022.