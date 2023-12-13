Janata Dal (United) meeting in Delhi on December 29

December 13, 2023 04:59 pm | Updated 05:08 pm IST - New Delhi

The Janata Dal (United) Party will hold its national executive meeting in Delhi on December 29, with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expected to address its members amid fresh moves within the Opposition INDIA bloc to join forces to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

A party statement said President Rajiv Ranjan Singh, better known as Lalan Singh, has called the meeting on December 29.

The meeting will come days after the INDIA bloc meeting scheduled for December 19.

The JD(U) has been peeved with the alliance for not giving any key position to Mr. Kumar, the longest serving Chief Minister in the bloc, while maintaining its commitment to fight the BJP.

Its leaders have often projected their leader as prime ministerial material, one who can counter Prime Minister Narendra Modi without, however, making an official demand for this.