’Janata curfew’ should have come a week ago: Sanjay Raut

As the country observed the ‘Janata curfew’ on Sunday, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said such a lockdown should have been imposed a week ago as part of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Speaking to a regional news channel, Mr. Raut said the COVID-19 outbreak would also have a ‘deep impact’ on the country’s economy.

Millions of people across the country stayed indoors, streets wore a deserted look and bare number of vehicles were on roads on Sunday in an unprecedented shutdown on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for a ‘Janata curfew’ to help check the spread of the deadly virus.

“The curfew should have been imposed a week ago. The government may have different views, but in my personal opinion, the decision of lockdown should have been announced earlier,” Mr. Raut said.

“There is no time for soft communication with people. Need to act like the authoritarian regime of China, where they strictly implemented their decisions and controlled the COVID-19 spread further,” he said.

“Our country has survived in the past when people had restricted their food habits to limited items. We need to reduce our consumption so that we can sustain for longer periods,” said Mr. Raut.

He said that the COVID-19 outbreak is also going to have a “deep impact” on the economy.

“We need to stand by the government,” he added.

Mr. Raut said, “The opposition parties may indulge in some politics and blame the government for some of its limitations and that it is not the time to indulge in politics”.

