Watch | Janata Curfew: Pilibhit officials trigger row after allegedly leading march, flouting social distancing rule

The Pilibhit administration on Sunday triggered a controversy when the district police chief and magistrate allegedly took out a march, blowing conch shells and banging steel plates in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to express gratitude to those providing essential services during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Pilibhit police clarify that the Superintendent of Police and District Magistrate told people who were beating utensils and ringing bells to go and perform the act individually at home, on their balconies or roofs, and not form groups on the streets

