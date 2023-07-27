  • Decriminalising of offences
  • The Bill removes all offences and penalties under the Indian Post Office Act, 1898. 
  • Changes in grievance redressal mechanisms and the appointment of one or more Adjudicating Officers for determining penalties. These officers can conduct inquiries into violations of the respective Acts and even summon individuals for evidence.
  • A periodic revision of fines and penalties for various offences in the specified Acts. The Bill proposes an increase of 10% of the minimum amount every three years.