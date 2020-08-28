National

‘Jan Dhan’ scheme a game-changer, says PM Modi

An elderly woman shows a 500 rupee note after withdrawing from her Jan Dhan account, after the Centre released its second installment of the COVID-19 lockdown relief fund, in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. File photo

An elderly woman shows a 500 rupee note after withdrawing from her Jan Dhan account, after the Centre released its second installment of the COVID-19 lockdown relief fund, in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. File photo   | Photo Credit: PTI

Marking the sixth anniversary of the ‘Jan Dhan’ scheme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the initiative has been a “game-changer” and served as the foundation for many poverty alleviation initiatives of his government.

After he led the BJP to power in 2014, this was one of his government’s first major projects under which bank accounts of crores of people, mostly poor, were opened.

Allso read: Editorial | An ambitious plan for inclusion

“Today, six years ago, the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana was launched with an ambitious aim of banking the unbanked. This initiative has been a game-changer, serving as the foundation for many poverty alleviation initiatives, benefitting crores of people,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

“Thanks to the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, the future of several families has become secure. A high proportion of beneficiaries are from rural areas and are women. I also applaud all those who have worked tirelessly to make PM-JDY a success. #6Years Of JanDhan Yojana,” he added.

The graphics shared by him showed that more than 40 crore bank accounts have been opened so far with more than 63 per cent of the beneficiaries belonging to rural areas. Over 55 per cent of them are women.

The government has said that it has been able to directly transfer welfare benefits to the needy due to the scheme.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 28, 2020 10:50:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/jan-dhan-scheme-a-game-changer-says-pm-modi/article32462778.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story