Jammu-Srinagar highway closed due to landslip in Ramban

Due to a landslip in Ramban district, many vehicles were stranded at different points on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. File photo   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for vehicular traffic due to a landslip in Ramban district on January 26, 2022,, sources said.

The 270-km stretch, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, was blocked by a landslip at Duggi pull near Chanderkote in Ramban, they added.

As a result, many heavy motor vehicles (HMVs) and light motor vehicles (LMVs) are stranded at different points on the highway, the sources said.

They said men and machinery have been deployed to clear the area of the debris.

Meanwhile, one person died and another was injured when a truck rolled down into a gorge near Tulbagh at Banihal in Ramban Wednesday night, officials said.


