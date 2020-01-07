National

Jammu man arrested for sharing info about security installations with Pakistani girl

He was allegedly honey-trapped by the girl through Facebook

A man, who was allegedly honey-trapped by a Pakistani girl through Facebook, has been arrested for spying, police said on Tuesday.

Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Arnia border town, was held for sharing information about security installations here with the girl, they said.

A case has been registered and police and other agencies are investigating the matter, they said.

He will be sent to the Joint Interrogation Centre for further questioning in the case, they added.

