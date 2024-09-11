ADVERTISEMENT

Two terrorists killed in gunfight with security forces in J&K’s Udhampur; operation on

Published - September 11, 2024 06:23 pm IST - Jammu

Officials said one more terrorist is believed to be trapped in the operation area at Khandara top and efforts are on to neutralize him

PTI

e operation was jointly launched by Army’s first para and police. Representational file image. | Photo Credit: PTI

Two terrorists affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit were killed in an ongoing operation in the upper reaches of Basantgarh in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Wednesday, the Army said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was the first successful operation against the terrorists in the dense forest which witnessed over half-a-dozen encounters in the past six months, claiming the lives of a village defence guard on April 28 and a CRPF inspector on August 19.

Officials said one more terrorist is believed to be trapped in the operation area at Khandara top and efforts are on to neutralize him.

The operation was jointly launched by Army’s first para and police and the first contact with the terrorists was established at around 12.50 p.m., the officials said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Two terrorists neutralized in the ongoing operation at Khandara by troops of Rising Star Corps. Operations in progress,” the Army said in a post on X.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US