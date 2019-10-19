Jammu & Kashmir issue: India slams Pakistan at UN

India has slammed Pakistan for raising the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at a forum of the United Nations (UN), saying the country employs “empty rhetoric” to serve its “distorted agenda” and continues to engage in spreading unsubstantiated allegations.

Minister in India’s Permanent Mission to the UN Deepak Misra did not name Pakistan but his remarks were in response to a statement by Islamabad’s UN envoy Maleeha Lodhi at the forum last week, yet again raking up the Jammu & Kashmir issue.