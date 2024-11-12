 />
Encounter underway in J&K’s Bandipora

After suspicious activity was observed, the security forces challenged the terrorists, who fired at the forces

Updated - November 12, 2024 05:10 pm IST - Srinagar

PTI
Representational file image.

| Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Tuesday (November 12, 2024), officials said.

Based on a specific intelligence input regarding presence of terrorists, security forces launched a search operation in Nagmarg in the north Kashmir district, they said.

After suspicious activity was observed, the security forces challenged the terrorists, who fired at the forces.

The firing was effectively retaliated, leading to the encounter.

The operation is underway.

Published - November 12, 2024 04:58 pm IST

Jammu and Kashmir / act of terror / security measures / armed Forces

