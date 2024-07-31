GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jammu Kashmir administration celebrates ‘World Craft City’ tag for Srinagar

The recognition would not only provide a new identity to Srinagar in the global market but craftsmanship would re-establish its position as a prestigious occupation, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said

Updated - July 31, 2024 11:06 pm IST

Published - July 31, 2024 10:56 pm IST - Srinagar

The Hindu Bureau
Kashmiri women use traditional spinning wheels known as ‘Yendir’ to spin pashmina yarn in Srinagar. File

Kashmiri women use traditional spinning wheels known as ‘Yendir’ to spin pashmina yarn in Srinagar. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Srinagar was the venue of a special function on July 31 to celebrate its recognition as ‘World Craft City’. Sa’ad Hani Al-Qaddumi, president of the World Crafts Council International (WCCI), present on the occasion.

Mr. Al-Qaddumi, who visited a few craft clusters after his arrival in Srinagar, praised local craftsmanship and efforts to preserve old and traditional hand techniques by locals, including women. “I congratulate the J&K government on the recognition of Srinagar as a World Craft City. Srinagar has joined the well-deserved ranks of craft cities across the world,” Mr. Al-Qaddumi said.

Hundreds of artisans and traders attended the function at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre. “In honouring Srinagar city, the World Crafts Council has also honoured the 5,000-year rich Indian civilisation, which kept alive creative traditions and always promoted gifted artisans for their ingenuity and craftsmanship,” J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said.

Srinagar earned the World Craft City tag from the council, which works to empower artisans and safeguard heritage globally, in June this year. Many see the tag as a window for Kashmir to reopen its old linkages with craft centres in Central Asia and Iran.

“We are determined to ensure that their creative products are financially attractive and the work is professionally satisfying. I am sure this recognition as World Craft City will not only provide a new identity to Srinagar in the global market but that craftsmanship will re-establish its position as a prestigious occupation,” Mr. Sinha said.

Srinagar is the fourth city in India to secure the prestigious World Craft City tag. The L-G said J&K was proud to have an inclusive cultural ecosystem, which always inspired weavers and craftspeople. He commended the efforts of the Handloom and Handicrafts Department, and the Industries and Commerce Department for leading the change in a sector that is vital to J&K’s economy.

Saleem Beg, head of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage’s (INTACH) Kashmir chapter said the tag could open a window to trace Kashmir’s journey into the craft sector. “I expect a fillip to Kashmir’s traditional linkages with Central Asia and Iran after this recognition. Fourteen Iranian cities are already listed as craft cities, and I look forward to knowledge exchange too,” Mr. Beg said.

