Jammu drone arms drop case: NIA chargesheets tenth accused

Published - May 16, 2024 03:26 am IST - JAMMU

The Hindu Bureau

A view of National Investigation Agency (NIA), in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday chargesheeted an accused in the 2022 arms and ammunition delivery case in which drones were used to send weapons from across the border to Jammu.

An NIA spokesman identified the accused as Zakir Hussain alias Sonu. He is the tenth person against whom charges have been filed. Nine others were previously chargesheeted under various sections of IPC, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act.

“Zakir Hussain was supporting and assisting the operatives of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in collecting and delivering the arms and ammunition consignments dropped by the drone coming from the Pakistan side,” the NIA said.

The case was registered by the Rajbagh Police in Kathua district of Jammu on May 29, 2022, after the drone, a hexacopter, was intercepted near the Dhalli area and several rounds of under barrel grenade launcher and magnetic bombs were recovered.

Among the chargesheeted accused, Faisal Muneer was identified as the main handler of the overground worker network active in the border area villages of Kathua. “Muneer was working under the directions of designated terrorist, Pakistan-based Sajjad Gul, of the proscribed LeT terror outfit,” the NIA said.

