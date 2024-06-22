With PM Modi in town, Mirwaiz leads Friday prayers at Srinagar’s Jama Masjid

The Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor’s administration on June 21, in a rare decision, decided to allow Hurriyat chairman and the valley’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq to lead the congregational prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the 10th International Day of Yoga just 10 km away.

The move comes five days after the administration denied permission to the Mirwaiz and the caretakers of Jama Masjid to organise Id prayers at the mosque on June 17. According to the Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid, Id prayers have been banned at the Jama Masjid and Eidgah in the old city by the authorities since 2019, when the Centre ended Jammu & Kashmir’s special status.

In his Friday sermon, the Mirwaiz called for revision of the government policy to deny Id prayers at Jama Masjid and Idgah. “We have organised Id prayers in toughest times in the past. I fail to understand what stops the administration from allowing these traditional congregational prayers, which is the right of Muslims,” he said.

Calls for dialogue

The Hurriyat chairman denounced violence as a means to resolve issues and reiterated his call for a dialogue. “The Hurriyat firmly believes that dialogue and reconciliation is the only way forward. Violence is no solution. Intimidation will not help anyone,” the Mirwaiz said, while urging locals to stay resolute and united. “We are completely denied political activities. People are not allowed to speak their mind. There is no need to feel dejected as Kashmir has witnessed toughest phases in the past too,” he said.

The Mirwaiz has mostly remained under house arrest since 2019. He has been occasionally allowed to lead prayers at the Jama Masjid. He was denied permission for several weeks to lead prayers after the war broke out between Israel and Gaza last year and remained away from the pulpit during the five phases of Lok Sabha elections in Jammu & Kashmir. The administration always cited law and order as a reason to deny him permission and described such steps as “a precautionary measure”.

