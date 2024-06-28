GIFT a SubscriptionGift
With Pakistan team in J&K, BJP leader seeks termination of Indus Water Treaty

1960 treaty has benefitted Pakistan, hurt development and water security in J&K, says Jammu BJP leader; 40-member team inspecting power projects under treaty includes five Pakistani delegates, World Bank experts

Published - June 28, 2024 02:13 am IST - SRINAGAR

Peerzada Ashiq
Peerzada Ashiq
With a five-member Pakistani delegation currently touring power projects in Jammu and Kashmir along with neutral experts from the World Bank, the BJP on Thursday sought the termination of India’s Indus Water Treaty (IWT) with Pakistan. 

“I hope that the Centre will intensify initiatives to terminate the treaty in the larger interests of the country in general and Jammu and Kashmir in particular,” senior BJP leader Devender Rana said in Jammu.

He reiterated the BJP’s stand on revisiting the treaty signed in 1960 during Congress rule. “It has been beneficial for Pakistan and has detrimental effects on the development and water security of J&K,” Mr. Rana said.

Revisiting the IWT is imperative to address the longstanding issues of J&K, the BJP leader said. “An earnest resolution holds the key for faster development of this part of the country, especially in the power sector,” he added.

Power project inspection

His statement assumes significance as a 40-member team, which includes the Pakistani delegates and World Bank experts, returned to Jammu after a three-day tour of the Chenab valley, where they inspected two major power projects, the 850-MW Ratle project and the 1000-megawatt Pakal Dul hydroelectric project. The team was given access to these power projects under the treaty.

Under the treaty, India has rights over the run-of-the-river water from the three rivers flowing through J&K and complete rights over the water flowing through the three rivers in Punjab. Pakistan alleges that the power projects set up on rivers in J&K “will cut flows on the river”. India, however, maintains that water usage was carried out as per the treaty.

