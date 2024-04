April 04, 2024 04:31 am | Updated 04:31 am IST - SRINAGAR:

Democratic Azad Progressive Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on April 3 said his party would fight for the restoration of statehood of Jammu and Kashmir.

“I have stood against the August 5, 2019 decision by holding a sit-in for four hours and spoke against it on the floor of the House. I will continue to fight for it and if voted to power, we will work for the restoration of statehood,” Mr. Azad, who is contesting from the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat, said.

