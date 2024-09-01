GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Will dialogue with Pakistan end terrorism in valley?: Jammu & Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina asks National Conference

Ravinder Raina says he is confident that the BJP will form the government on its own

Published - September 01, 2024 05:26 pm IST - Jammu

PTI
Jammu & Kashmir BJP J&K president Ravinder Raina. File

Jammu & Kashmir BJP J&K president Ravinder Raina. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Slamming National Conference (NC) for advocating dialogue with Pakistan, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina on Sunday (September 1) asked it to clarify whether initiating dialogue with the neighbouring country will end terrorism and bloodshed in the Union Territory.

He also played down the protests and resignations by his party leaders and workers over the selection of candidates, saying he is confident that the BJP will form the government on its own.

The Assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir is scheduled to take place on September 18, 25, and October 1. Votes will be counted on October 8.

Jammu and Kashmir elections | Who is in the fray?

"Unfortunately, the NC leaders do not talk about the welfare of the people, the Pakistani gun which brought death and destruction to our land. By advocating for dialogue with Pakistan, they are not doing the right thing," Mr. Raina said.

He said starting a dialogue with Pakistan is the prerogative only of the Central government and the Foreign Minister.

"NC leaders should know that our former PM A.B. Vajpayee went to Pakistan in a bus to extend the hand of friendship but Pakistan backstabbed India by starting Kargil war. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also went to Lahore on his return from Afghanistan but the terror attacks and killing of innocents continued," he said.

Asked about resentment within the party over ticket distribution, he said BJP is like a family and works together like a team. "When you have 15 lakh registered members in Jammu & Kashmir, political activists have their own aspirations but only one name is finalised for each segment. We are all together because our party believes in nation first, party second and self last," he said. He said Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have turned around the fate of Jammu and Kashmir with restoration of peace, prosperity, and development.

On the launch of video vans, he said every Assembly segment will be covered to highlight the achievements of the Central government over the past 10 years, especially justice to the deprived sections of the society after abrogation of Article 370.

He assured that his party will resolve the issue of the daily wagers, ad hoc and need-based employees who are demanding their regularisation for decades together.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / state politics / politics (general) / politics / Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.