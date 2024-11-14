 />
Will approach Supreme Court over punitive police verification process in Kashmir: JKPC chief Sajad Lone

The current verification process violates the principles of natural justice in the name of national security, he says

Published - November 14, 2024 09:54 pm IST - Srinagar:

The Hindu Bureau
JKPC chief Sajad Lone. File

JKPC chief Sajad Lone. File | Photo Credit: IMRAN NISSAR

J&K Peoples Conference (JKPC) president Sajad Lone on Thursday (November 14, 2024) said he would knock the doors of the Supreme Court “to challenge the police verification system in Jammu and Kashmir”.

Describing the police verification process as “a severe form of collective punishment against families”, Mr. Lone, a legislator from Handwara, said his decision to approach the court came in the wake of the landmark Supreme Court judgment condemning the bulldozing of properties and terming it unjust punishment targeting families holistically.

Tardy police verification leaves many Kashmiris without jobs, passports

“The current police verification process, often denying entire families due to a relative’s record, violates the principles of natural justice in the name of national security. If the Supreme Court views bulldozing properties as collective punishment, then withholding a police verification certificate for an entire family based on a relative’s record is no different,” Mr. Lone said.

Also Read: Jammu and Kashmir police rectify tenant verification form in Jammu

His demand comes in the backdrop of allegations by scores of locals, who are applying for jobs or government contracts, that the police issue adverse certificates because of a relative being either a militant or a separatist leader. 

In a harsh police verification process introduced after 2019, the police deny favourable certificates to relatives of former militants, slain militants and separatists in Kashmir.

“There is the need to end this outdated stone-age justice system specifically imposed on Kashmiris, reaffirming the party’s commitment to seek judicial intervention and uphold justice in Jammu and Kashmir,” Mr. Lone said.

