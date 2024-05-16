GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Watch | How Railways is connecting the Kashmir valley?

Watch | How Railways is connecting the Kashmir valley?
| Video Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

The strategic rail link can provide connectivity during such conditions while also providing the armed forces an efficient transport system along the Line of Control with Pakistan and the Line of Actual Control with China

Published - May 16, 2024 06:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Taller than the Eiffel tower is this Chenab bridge, which is claimed to be the world’s highest railway bridge.

The arch bridge stands at a height of 359 metres over the Chenab river.

The bridge is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link project of the Indian Railways.

It aims at connecting Srinagar with the rest of India’s rail network.

Passing through difficult mountainous terrain, the project includes several major bridges and tunnels, including the Pir Panjal tunnel, which is India’s longest railway tunnel at over 11 kilometres in length.

Read full story here.

Visuals: Nissar Ahmad

Production: Yuvasree S

Related Topics

India / Jammu and Kashmir / indian railways

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.