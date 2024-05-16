Watch | How Railways is connecting the Kashmir valley?

Taller than the Eiffel tower is this Chenab bridge, which is claimed to be the world’s highest railway bridge.

The arch bridge stands at a height of 359 metres over the Chenab river.

The bridge is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link project of the Indian Railways.

It aims at connecting Srinagar with the rest of India’s rail network.

Passing through difficult mountainous terrain, the project includes several major bridges and tunnels, including the Pir Panjal tunnel, which is India’s longest railway tunnel at over 11 kilometres in length.

Visuals: Nissar Ahmad

Production: Yuvasree S